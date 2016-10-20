Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 20 October 2016 08:06 CET

Today's front pages: Thursday, October 20, 2016

By MyJoyOnline

PNC TREASURER BUSTED OVER GH¢800,000
The National Treasurer of the PNC, Adams Akane, has been arrested for allegedly embezzling funds belonging to the party.

EIU PREDICTS ANAN’S VICTORY IN DEC POLLS
“We expect Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP to be victorious in the December presidential and legislative elections, given popular frustration with Ghana’s poor economic performance under the recent NDC administration,” London-based Economist Intelligence Unit of the Economist Magazine has predicted in its October edition released yesterday.

MAHAMA MAKES PROMISES TO HOHOE VICTIMS
Four years after the Hohoe riot, President John Mahama, yesterday announced that plans had been put in place to compensate persons affected.

‘GALAMSEYERS’ ON RAMPAGE IN OBUASI
Some artisanal miners operating within the Kobor enclave, an abandoned pit belonging to AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) in the Obuasi municipality, yesterday morning went on a rampage, vandalizing properties belonging to political parties in protest against their removal from the area to another place.

DKM CUSTOMERS ANGRY WITH GH¢10 PAYMENTS
The hopes of many people who invested in DKM Financial Services to get back part of their investments from the office of the liquidator have been dashed.

BANKS TO RAISE COST OF LENDING AS INFLATION SOARS
The cost of borrowing is expected to go up in the coming months as some commercial banks are planning to adjust their lending rates upwards by about three percent, Business Finder reports.

ECONOMY IN CRISIS, GOV’T CONFESSES
Contrary to government’s denial of a weakening economy, Business Finder can confirm that the same government has admitted difficult economic times to the IMF.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

As human, we should always try not to allow the negative side of our challenges to quench that burning desire inside us. We have to see it as our high way to our successse in life.
By: Julius Sitsofe Yao M
