Wife of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP,) flagbearer, Mrs. Yvonne Nduom has urged all parents to endeavour to educate their children.

According to her, education is the safest way a parent can secure his or her pension in future.

“As I stand here, I am my mother’s pension. I take care of her because she educated me to be able find a good job and open businesses with my husband…Don’t neglect your child’s education for anything because when you are old, you will surely benefit from their success in life,” she stated.

Mrs Nduom made the call at the campaign launch of the PPP’s parliamentary candidate for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abbirem (KEEA) constituency in the Central region.

She revealed that, a future PPP government will introduce ‘Education Guards’ who will ensure no child of school going age stays at home.

This, Mrs. Nduom said, is to enforce the Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) provision in 1992 Constitution to enable children go to school from the crèche to Senior High School (SHS).

For his part, Member of Parliament (MP) aspirant for KEEA, John Sterlin, charged the people to ignore Messrs. Nana Ato Arthur and Samuel Mills of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) respectively and vote massively for him on December 7 to transform their lives.

Also, the PPP flagbearer urged the people to look at his achievements as former MP for KEEA and various developmental projects he is doing in the constituency and vote massively for his candidate to continue his good works.

Dr. Nduom cited some projects he has embarked upon in his private capacity for area to buttress his point and assured the people of jobs when if the PPP candidate is elected.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com