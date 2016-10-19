People Of Volta Region Are Disappointed In NDC

Awormefia of Anlo, Togbe Sri III and Nana Akufo-Addo with his Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Peter Amewu has said the people of Volta Region will not give the National Democratic Congress (NDC) the overwhelming votes they have been delivering over the years because they are disappointed in the government.

Volta Region has voted about 90 percent for the NDC in every general election since 1992, for which reason the region has been described as the 'World Bank' of the party.

However, in recent times, some chiefs and youth in the region have been demonstrating and holding news conferences against the governing NDC over bad roads and lack of jobs in the area.

They have also been agitating for apparently not receiving their fair share of the national cake notwithstanding their near 100% votes for the party over the years.

Some NDC activists have blamed the NPP for masterminding such open agitations in various parts of the region.

But speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, NPP Volta Regional Chairman, Mr. Amewu debunked the accusations and insisted the people of Volta Region are only acting because they are disappointed in NDC.

“I don't think there is any NPP man there in the demonstrations, they could be Ghanaians as a whole. What we are saying everyday is what is happening because the people in Volta Region are getting angry with NDC. These are not invincible hands of NPP,” the NPP Volta Regional Chairman stated.

NPP's 3-30 target in Volta Region

Mr. Amewu said the NPP is on course to make a breakthrough in the political 'world bank' of the governing NDC as it is poised to win at least 30% of the popular votes for its presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 7 polls.

Mr. Amewu also added that the NPP will capture a minimum of three parliamentary seats in the Volta region.

“As a party, we have a very good agenda for the region. We are aiming at three seats and a minimum of 30% presidential popular votes and that is what we calling agenda 3-30. It is doable and we are working towards that.

Mr. Amewu acknowledged it is very ambitious target to achieve but said the party will make it in the Volta region.

“It is a very ambitious target….we know it's very difficult but if you have looked at the performance of the NPP in the region over the period, we have continuously moved from the bottom left to the top right incrementally from 4%, 6%, 8% and 13%,” he pointed out.

According to him, the NPP's target is to get about 40% of the votes in the Northern Volta.

“Within the middle belt and low belt where the 14 constituencies we performed quite creditably and we have another strategy that we would use to achieve our target. So eight constituencies are the specific targets, cumulatively we expect to arrive at our target,” the NPP Volta Regional Chairman stated.

-citifmonline