Akane Adams Has Dispelled Rumours Of Been Arrested For Embezzling Party Funds

The National Treasurer of the People's National Convention (PNC), Akane Adams has dispelled rumours that he has been arrested for embezzling party funds.

Some media houses reported on Wednesday that Mr. Adams was arrested for embezzling funds belonging to his party.

But a statement from Mr. Adams rejected the claims saying the amount was instead used for the payment of the filing fees for the party's flagbearer and parliamentary aspirants.

“Rumours of missing monies are all allegations. The alleged money was used to pay for the filling fees of our presidential candidate and parliamentary candidates in the 2016 elections. Nobody has been arrested. As we speak, there is no police case against any party executive at any police office or station anywhere in the country regarding any missing money. All remain rumours and all the allegations must be treated with the contempt it deserves,” he added.

PNC flagbearer disqualified from 2016 elections

The party's presidential nominee, Edward Mahama and 12 others were disqualified from contesting in year's elections for failing to meet the necessary requirements.

But the PNC has vowed to fight the disqualification with all of its might.

Below is the full statement from Akane Adams:

THERE IS NO MISSING MONEY….. PNC Treasurer

It's very funny the level and length at which some people will want to lie to destroy others in politics even when the truth is so clear.

Every political party seeks support and logistics internal and external. Payments of filling fees for our parliamentary candidates and our presidential candidate in the 2016 elections could not have been possible without the efforts made by some key individuals.

Indeed, the party mobilized some resources and logistics and I can confirm to you there is no missing money anywhere in the party kitty.

Rumours of missing monies are all allegations. The alleged money was used to pay for the filling fees of our presidential candidate and parliamentary candidates in the 2016 elections. Nobody has been arrested. As we speak, there is no any police case against any party executive at any police office or station anywhere in the country regarding any missing money.

All remain rumours and all the allegations must be treated with the contempt it deserves. We are currently working to get our flagbearer back on the ballot and no amount of distraction can sway our efforts.

Signed:

Akane Adams, PNC National Treasurer

-citifmonline