Election 2016: 58 Chiefs Backing Nana Addo To Win

Fifty-eight chiefs in the Atwima Kwanwoma constituency of the Ashanti region are backing Nana Akufo-Addo to win the 2016 elections.

According to the chiefs, they have decided to declare their support to the candidacy of the NPP standard bearer because the governing National Democratic Congress led by President John Mahama has deserted them.

Speaking on behalf of the 58 aggrieved traditional leaders, Otumfuo Mpaboahene, Nana Yaw Owusu stated that the governing NDC does not recognize the constituency because of its long standing relationship with the NPP.

Announcing the endorsement of Akufo-Addo Wednesday at the Twedea Chief’s Palace, he said: “If you will vote for the NPP again in this year's election, clap your hands for the party.”

The support from the chiefs comes barely 47 days to the presidential and the parliamentary elections slated on December 7.

