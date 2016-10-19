The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo has confirmed having two children with maverick politician Kennedy Agyepong.

Although the Assin North lawmaker is widely seen as rowdy, Mrs. Safo described him as “a sweet father.”

The two Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have since separated. A section of the media speculated the relationship hit a snag because the loudmouth MP was abusive “both verbally and physically.”

However, the young lawyer debunked such claims, saying their “relationship didn't work out due to politics.”

“I have two kids with Ken Agyepong. I was never married to Ken Agyepong. He's not my husband. We are still very good friends. I have moved on,” the daughter of the great inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo confirmed on personality profile show Starr Chat , Wednesday.

“He's not violent,” she said of Agyepong to host Bola Ray . “He's very calm and a quiet gentleman. He's a sweet father. Politics probably pushed us apart. The relationship didn't work out. Sometimes you just make the right decision and move.”

Mrs. Safo also rubbished rumours that she had been dating dancehall artiste Sammi, but noted “we were very good friends. My brother is very close to the family.”

On the political front, she has promised to double her votes in the December 7 elections and has urged Ghanaians to vote massively for her flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo, who is in the race for the Flagstaff House for the third time running.

-starrfmonline