The Chief of Staff has cautioned Ghanaian adults to desist from drinking Kalyppo fruit juice because it is not good for their health.

Julius Debrah said the drink like other food sold in the market such as Cerelac by Nestle Ghana Limited contains lots of sugar meant to boost the growth of children and not adults.

Speaking to supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Brong Ahafo Regional town of Wenchi, he said adults who take the drink would go down with a sickness called “Kalyppolities.”

‘I am pleading with you that you the adults here if you take Kalyppo, the sugar content can leave u with some sickness so please don’t take it,’ he said in Twi to the supporters who shouted ‘Noooo.’

The Chief of Staff’s comment comes barely a month after an image of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sipping the drink in between campaigns went viral on social media.

Attempts by some NDC functionaries to mock the NPP leader triggered what has become known in Ghana as #Kalyselfie.

NPP executives and supporters, in their bid to solidarise with Mr Akufo-Addo, circulated their pictures on social media, especially Facebook sipping the juice.

International media Reuters reported about the fruit juice stunt meant to make a meal out of the NPP leader for supping the drink having become an albatross around the neck of government.

“An attempt by Ghana’s ruling party to make fun of the main opposition candidate in the presidential election by posting a photograph of him sipping from a small carton of Kalyppo fruit has backfired, with his supporters adopting the brand to rally support,” the report said.

