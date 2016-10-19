Ghana Book Publishers Association holds AGM

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA - Madam Dzifa Gomashie, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, has thrown a challenge to Ghanaian Book Publishers to improve on the quality of their works and to also forge ahead in unity.

She said a united front would improve the quality of output from the local industry and enable them to compete favourably with their counterparts in the international arena.

She said since a divided house can never achieve any meaningful progress or development, there is the urgent need for the renewal of minds and attitudes of local publishers, who pursue individualistic interests without thinking about its impact of the industry and the nation as a whole.

Ghana would realise the anticipated growth and development over the next decade, if the book publishing industry was given the needed push to play its role actively in producing quality products that reflect the culture and heritage of the country, she said.

She said it was only a paradigm shift that would change the present situation with respect to changing reading habits and improving upon local publications and enhancing the performance of the members of the industry.

Ms Gomashie said this at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Ghana Book Publishers Association (GBPA) in Accra.

She commended the leadership of the GBPA for ensuring that their members maintain their key roles in both human and national development over the years.

The theme of the meeting: 'The Future of Textbook Publishing in Ghana: Can We Guarantee an Industry for the Next Generation?' was to review the performance of the Association over the previous year and strategise on ways to improve upon the past in the ensuing year.

Ms Gomashie said in spite of the massive investments being made in educational sector, and the current high demands for quality textbooks and supplementary readers for schools, the local book publishing industry has not been able to cooperate to meet these demands.

She blamed this on the lack of unity among publishers, unhealthy competition, selfishness, and the lack of self-appreciation on the part of Ghanaians, which has resulted in situations where some publishers after securing procurement contracts prefer to print their books outside the country, leaving the local industry to its current poor shape.

She called for a paradigm shift and the renewal of the minds, saying no one individual could achieve national development unless these successes were linked to the contributions of others through strengthened partnerships.

The Deputy Minster advised publishers to learn to collaborate and support each other in their respective works, and also to work hard to produce quality textbooks and other readers to improve upon the reading habits of Ghanaians.

Mr Elliot Agyare, the President of the Ghana Book Publishers Association, said the industry was saddled with numerous challenges with the advent of technology and also the new procurement law.

He said until the coming into being of this and other laws, members of the Association had worked in partnership with the Ministry of Education in the area of supplying textbooks and other supplementary readers to schools, but that relationship was currently being marred by the lack of transparency, suspicions and lack of trust from both sides.

'We need to recapture the spirit of restoring confidence in local publishers on the textbook policy', he said.

Mr Ken Ashigbey, the Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, said the country stands to benefit greatly if government gives much attention to the book publishing industry.

He said although the challenges of the book publishing industry was numerous, they were not insurmountable, because they could be reversed if the needed investment were strategically made to change the attitudes of the public towards reading.

He called for the total removal of taxes on all materials for textbook publication just like in other developed countries, which would not only affect the prices of books in a downward manner, also help in improving the reading habits of the public as well as enhance the performance of the local industry.

He also urged the Association to set up a fund for improving the reading and to finance reading clubs in schools, which would go a long way to generate a competitive reading interest and attitudes among students at all levels.

Mr Ashigbey said the contents of books usually portray the identity and cultural heritage of people and the local industry must be supported to maintain this responsibility.

