Alleged fraudster granted self-recognisance bail

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA - A trader, Rebecca Brome, was on Thursday granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court when she appeared before it for defrauding two persons of various sums of money.

Rebecca was granted a self-recognisance bail by the court presided over by Madam Mary N. A Aryee.

She is to deposit an amount of GHâ‚µ 13,000.00, with the court registrar, deposit her passport to the police and alert them anytime she intends to travel.

She was said to have defrauded one Theophilus Anyan of GHâ‚µ7,000.00 and Prosper Segbawu of GHâ‚µ 6,250.00.

Prosecuting Superintendent of Police, Kweku Bempah told the court that the complainant Theophilus is a trader living at Asamankese and Prosper is a carpenter living at Anloga, while the accused person is a pensioner living in the United Kingdom.

He said in 2013, the accused person collected the above mentioned amounts from the complainants under the pretext of securing a United Kingdom visa for them at Odorkor.

He told the court that the accused person on receipt of the money failed to honour her promise and went back to the United Kingdom.

Superintendent Bempah said a report was made to the police.

On September 30, the complainants spotted the accused in town and arrested her to the police.

The prosecution told the court that in her caution statement, Rebecca stated that she used part of the money in processing the forms for the complainants.

GNA