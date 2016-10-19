Sixteen Ghanaians get Australian Scholarships

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA - Sixteen Ghanaians have been granted scholarships to pursue Master's Degree programmes in Australia under the Australia Awards Scholarship.

A statement issued by the Australian High Commission, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the awardees were part of 144 beneficiaries selected from 11 African countries.

It said the beneficiaries were scheduled to undergo a two-day workshop in Accra as part of activities to help them gain valuable advice on adapting to the new culture they were going to experience.

The beneficiaries would also receive recommendation on excelling in their various courses, developing professional networks and linkages as well as assistance to use their newly acquired skills and knowledge to contribute to the development of Ghana at the completion of their studies.

The statement said the Awardees would join a network of more than 290 Alumni who continued to make significant contributions in sectors critical to Ghana's economic development such as agricultural productivity, extractive industry and public policy.

The activities would be climaxed with an evening reception hosted by Andrew Barnes, the Head of Mission at the Australian Embassy in Ghana.

Members of Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) as well as Alumni and Ghanaian Government officials would be at the reception on Wednesday.

Congratulating the beneficiaries, Mr Barnes said: 'The award recipients have demonstrated the leadership potential necessary to advance development in Africa.

'Indeed, we are delighted that through our Australia Awards programme, their talent and expertise will be nurtured and that they will be in a position, on their return home, to make an important contribution to national and regional development.'

Australia Awards-Africa is a programme of the Australian Government that provides postgraduate training opportunities for African professionals.

It provides equal opportunity to people regardless of gender, ethnicity or disability and encourages applications from women and persons with disability.

The application process is open and competitive with the latest round of Australia Awards Scholarships and Short Courses, closing on 15th December, 2016 and 15th January, 2017 respectively.

GNA