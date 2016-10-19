WHO honours Professor Nkrumah and two others

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA - The World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa Region has honoured Professor Francis Kwesi Nkrumah for his distinguished and diligent role in Poliomyelitis eradication initiatives in Africa.

Poliomyelitis (Polio) is a crippling and potentially deadly infectious viral disease which is caused by a virus transmitted by a person to person through fecal-oral route or by a common vehicle such as contaminated food or water.

Prof Nkrumah was given three awards for having served on the Africa Regional Certification Committee (ARCC), honoured by the WHO Ghana office and also as one-time chairman of the Regional Task Force on Immunization (TFI).

Dr Rose Leke, the Chairperson Africa Region of Certification Commission, speaking on behalf of the Regional Director at the ceremony, said the WHO country office had also taken the opportunity to honour Prof Julius Mingle, the Chairman of the National Task Force on Containment (NTF) and Dr Fred Wurapa Chairman of National Certification Committee (NCC).

Polio eradication began globally after the resolution adopted during the 41st World Health Assembly meeting in May 1988 which called on countries to get rid of the disease by 2005, however, in Ghana the eradication initiatives began in 1996 till date.

Prof Nkrumah through his relentless effort together with Dr Wurapa and Dr Mingle had brought the country to its current state alongside other African countries as far as polio eradication was concerned.

Prof Nkrumah served as the Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research from 1990 and 1998. Prior to his tenure at Noguchi Memorial, he was Professor and Academic Head of the Department of Pediatrics and Child Health, Faculty of Medicine, University of Zimbabwe from 1983 to 1990.

He taught medicine in the Department of Child Health, University of Ghana Medical School, beginning in 1969, and became Chairman of the department in 1980.

His service as an advisor and expert to scientific and international groups is extensive. Prof Nkrumah serves as Chairman of the Taskforce on Immunization in Africa, WHO/AFRO, as a member of the Global Commission for Certification of Polio Eradication, WHO/Geneva, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, African Malaria Network Trust (AMANET).

He also served at Dar el Salaam, as a member of the Governing Board, Medicines for Malaria Venture, (MMV), and Geneva; and as a member of the Strategic Advisory Council, Children's Vaccine Program at PATH, among others

Prof Nkrumah's health sector interests are health research and health development, malaria and control of tropical endemic diseases, primary health care and child survival, Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), and vaccine preventable diseases.

Mr Stanley Diamenu, the Immunization Officer, WHO, said Ghana from 1996 till date reported a total of 45 mass polio vaccination campaigns throughout the country with a house-to-house strategy from 1996 to 2015 to accelerate the eradication process.

He said through the 45 mass vaccination campaigns, 195,000,000 doses of oral vaccines had been administered to children aged 0-59 months with the support from WHO to facilitate the polio free certification process.

Mr Diamenu said polio eradication efforts are satisfactory compared with some countries in the region.

'But with the global polio end game plan to introduce one dose of the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) into the routine immunization programme is still standing though it has been put on hold briefly due to vaccine stock availability on the global market'.

Prof Nkrumah expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) for giving them the opportunity to serve and the ARCC for the honour than to them.

Prof Nkrumah, who has now retired, said the country must maintain the success attained in the polio eradication campaign.

