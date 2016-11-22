Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Egypt | 22 November 2016 09:30 CET

Egypt court quashes one of Morsi life sentences: lawyer

By AFP
Ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi stands in the defendants cage during his trial at the police academy on the outskirts of the capital Cairo in 2015. By Khaled Desouki (AFP/File)
Ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi stands in the defendants cage during his trial at the police academy on the outskirts of the capital Cairo in 2015. By Khaled Desouki (AFP/File)

Cairo (AFP) - An Egyptian appeals court on Tuesday quashed one of two life sentences handed down against ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi since his 2013 overthrow, his lawyer and a judicial source said.

The sentences against several officials of his now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood who stood trial alongside him on charges of spying for Iran and Palestinian militant group Hamas were also overturned by the Court of Cassation, lawyer Abdel Moneim Abdel Maqsoud told AFP.

On November 27, the same court is to start reviewing a second life sentence handed down against Morsi in a separate trial on charges of stealing documents relating to national security and handing them over to Qatar, a longstanding supporter of the Brotherhood.

Egypt

At last God is every one's refuge & strength,always readily present help in trouble,if one is completely surrendered to Him,God
By: Dr. Amrit Gaur
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img