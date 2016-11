Suspected cattle rustlers kill 36 miners in Nigeria: government

Gunmen believed to be cattle rustlers have killed 36 miners in northern Nigeria, the government and residents said, the latest in a long-running series of such raids. By Pius Utomi Ekpei (AFP/File)

Kano (Nigeria) (AFP) - Gunmen believed to be cattle rustlers have killed 36 miners in northern Nigeria, the government and residents said Tuesday, the latest in a long-running series of such raids.

Motorcycle-riding gunmen suspected to be cattle thieves invaded a goldmine late Monday outside Bindin village in northern Zamfara state, shooting dead miners and gold merchants. Many local herders turn to mining to boost their income.