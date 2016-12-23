Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Congo | 23 December 2016 11:50 CET

At least 40 killed in DR Congo anti-Kabila protests: UN

By AFP

Geneva (AFP) - At least 40 people have been killed and another 460 arrested in the Democratic Republic of Congo this week during protests against President Joseph Kabila's refusal to leave office, the UN said Friday.

"The UN Joint Human Rights Office in the DRC (UNJHRO) has documented at least 40 killings of civilians in Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, Boma and Matadi, mainly of people protesting against President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down at the official end of his mandate on 19 December," the UN human rights office said in Geneva.


DR Congo faces a political crisis

"Some 107 people have been injured or ill-treated and there have been at least 460 arrests."

