Blast at Cairo Coptic cathedral kills at least 5

Dozens of people have been killed in recent years in sectarian attacks and clashes throughout Egypt. By MOHAMED EL-SHAHED (AFP/File)

Cairo (AFP) - An explosion at a Cairo Coptic cathedral on Sunday killed at leave five people, the Egyptian health ministry said in a statement.

The blast at the Saint Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in the Abbasiya neighbourhood also wounded 10 people, the ministry said.

There were claim of responsibility for any attack, but jihadists in Sinai have targeted Christians before, as well as Muslims they accuse of working with the government.

Copts, who make up about 10 percent of Egypt's population of 90 million, have faced persecution and discrimination that spiked during the 30-year rule of Hosni Mubarak, who was toppled by a popular uprising in 2011.

Dozens have been killed in recent years in sectarian attacks and clashes throughout Egypt.