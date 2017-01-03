Mozambique rebel leader announces two-month ceasefire

Mozambican Resistance Movement leader Afonso Dhlakama, who lives in hiding in the Gorongosa mountains in central Mozambique, said Renamo forces would not attack government troops or positions. By Gianluigi Guercia (AFP/File)

Maputo (AFP) - Mozambican rebel leader Afonso Dhlakama announced Tuesday a two-month ceasefire in the rumbling conflict between Renamo and the government, extending a week-long truce that was welcomed by the president.

Worsening clashes between the Frelimo government and Renamo, an armed insurgent group and also an elected opposition party, have revived the spectre of Mozambique's civil war that ended more than 20 years ago.

"There have been some minor incidents, but the seven-day truce went well, so I announce the extension of the truce for 60 days, until March 4," Dhlakama said in a telephone press conference.

"The truce is intended to build an atmosphere conducive to advancing talks in Maputo in peace and tranquility for both sides."

Dhlakama, who lives in hiding in the Gorongosa mountains in central Mozambique, said Renamo forces would not attack government troops or positions.

Last year saw a sharp escalation in violence, and more than 15,000 people have been forced to flee to government-run camps, relatives' homes or across the border to Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The unexpected truce announcement came after tentative moves towards a peace process were suspended indefinitely last year due to setbacks including the killing of a Renamo negotiator.



President Filipe Nyusi said on Monday the truce was "productive", according to local television reports.

Trust "is being created," he said, adding that government forces did not launch offensive attacks on Renamo.

Thousands displaced

The fighting has often focused on Mozambique's main roads, with Renamo attacking government convoys and civilian vehicles, and soldiers accused of ruthlessly targeting suspected rebels in nearby villagers.

Many displaced people say that government soldiers often treat local villagers in the central region as rebel sympathisers.

The death toll is unknown but scores of people are reported to have been killed in 2016, with both the Frelimo and Renamo parties also suffering assassinations of local politicians.

Despite the truce, one Renamo official was gunned down outside his house last week.



Mozambique is still recovering from its bloody 1976-1992 civil war when one million people died during years of sporadic fighting between Frelimo and Renamo.

But tensions have returned since 2013, and Renamo fighters again took up arms against Frelimo, accusing the ruling party of enriching itself at the expense of the southern African country.

Authorities say 3,100 people now live in government camps after fleeing the conflict, and several thousand more people have escaped the conflict zone to stay with relatives elsewhere.

The UN refugee agency says 8,600 people have been forced into neighbouring Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Future peace talks could be held under international mediation coordinated by the European Union.