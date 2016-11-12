England beat South Africa 37-21 at Twickenham

England's Elliot Daly (C) is tackled by South Africa centre Damian de Allende (R) during the rugby union Test at Twickenham stadium in southwest London on November 12, 2016. By Adrian Dennis (AFP)

London (AFP) - England extended their winning streak to 10 games with a comprehensive 37-21 victory over South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

Eddie Jones' side scored tries from Jonny May, Courtney Lawes, George Ford and Owen Farrell, the centre also hitting four conversions and two penalties.

Eliot Daly also chipped in with a monster penalty on the stroke of half-time in what was a first England victory over the Springboks since 2006, a winless spell encompassing 12 matches.

The Springboks crossed twice through Johan Goosen and Willie Le Roux, late on, Patrick Lambie and Ruan Combrinck booting the rest.