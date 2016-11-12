Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
South Africa | 12 November 2016 17:50 CET

England beat South Africa 37-21 at Twickenham

By AFP
England's Elliot Daly (C) is tackled by South Africa centre Damian de Allende (R) during the rugby union Test at Twickenham stadium in southwest London on November 12, 2016. By Adrian Dennis (AFP)
England's Elliot Daly (C) is tackled by South Africa centre Damian de Allende (R) during the rugby union Test at Twickenham stadium in southwest London on November 12, 2016. By Adrian Dennis (AFP)

London (AFP) - England extended their winning streak to 10 games with a comprehensive 37-21 victory over South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

Eddie Jones' side scored tries from Jonny May, Courtney Lawes, George Ford and Owen Farrell, the centre also hitting four conversions and two penalties.

Eliot Daly also chipped in with a monster penalty on the stroke of half-time in what was a first England victory over the Springboks since 2006, a winless spell encompassing 12 matches.

The Springboks crossed twice through Johan Goosen and Willie Le Roux, late on, Patrick Lambie and Ruan Combrinck booting the rest.

South Africa

No teacher can teach us better and bitter in life than our own experience!
By: Nana Akwasi Boakye Y
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img