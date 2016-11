Over 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped from Chibok in 2014, and some of those who were later freed from their Boko Haram captors met the Nigerian Vice President during a visit to Abuja, on October 13, 2016. By Philip Ojisua (AFP/File)

Kano (Nigeria) (AFP) - The Nigerian military said on Saturday they had rescued another of the missing Chibok schoolgirls near the border with Cameroon.

"Nigerian army troops rescued another Chibok schoolgirl at Pulka" on Friday evening, army spokesman Sani Usman told AFP, adding he would give details of the rescue operation later.