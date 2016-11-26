Sudan | 26 November 2016 08:20 CET
South Sudan government agrees to deploy regional force, again
Juba (AFP) - The South Sudan government agreed late Friday to accept the deployment of a UN-mandated regional force in Juba after months of hesitation.
"I would like therefore to inform the people on behalf of the transitional government of national unity that your cabinet has resolved unanimously to allow the deployment of regional protection force anytime from now," said deputy Information Minister Akol Paul Kordit.