Sudan | 26 November 2016 08:20 CET

South Sudan government agrees to deploy regional force, again

By AFP
A member of the Japanese Ground Self-Defence Force (GSDF) prepares for the arrival of new troops at the compound of the United Nations peacekeeping mission (UNMISS) in Juba, South Sudan on November 21, 2016. By Albert Gonzalez Farran (AFP/File)
A member of the Japanese Ground Self-Defence Force (GSDF) prepares for the arrival of new troops at the compound of the United Nations peacekeeping mission (UNMISS) in Juba, South Sudan on November 21, 2016. By Albert Gonzalez Farran (AFP/File)

Juba (AFP) - The South Sudan government agreed late Friday to accept the deployment of a UN-mandated regional force in Juba after months of hesitation.

"I would like therefore to inform the people on behalf of the transitional government of national unity that your cabinet has resolved unanimously to allow the deployment of regional protection force anytime from now," said deputy Information Minister Akol Paul Kordit.

