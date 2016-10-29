Two suicide bombers kill nine in NE Nigeria: emergency services

Maiduguri was already hit by a suicide bombing on October 12, 2016 where 8 people were killed and dozen injured. By (AFP/File)

Kano (Nigeria) (AFP) - Two suicide bombings rocked Nigeria's northeast city of Maiduguri on Saturday morning, killing at least nine people and injuring scores of others, emergency services said.

"Two suicide bombers riding in motorised rickshaws this morning detonated their explosives 10 minutes apart, with one of them targeting the Bakassi IDP (internally displaced persons) camp on the outskirts of the city," Mohammed Kanar, spokesman for Nigeria Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said.

"Nine persons lost their lives with twenty-four persons injured and evacuated to various hospitals," NEMA said in a statement posted on Twitter.