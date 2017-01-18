Cameroon battle back to beat Guinea-Bissau

Libreville (AFP) - Defender Michael Ngadeu smashed in the winning goal as Cameroon came from behind to beat minnows Guinea-Bissau 2-1 at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Guinea-Bissau had gone in front in the Group A game in Libreville when Piqueti produced a contender for goal of the tournament in the 13th minute.

But the Indomitable Lions, four-time winners of the continental trophy, produced two fine goals of their own to turn things around in the second period at the Stade de l'Amitie.

Sebastien Siani smashed in the equaliser just after the hour mark and Ngadeu emerged as the unlikely hero as he netted the decisive goal with 12 minutes remaining.

After a build-up marred by the refusal of several marquee names to come to Gabon, suddenly Cameroon know a draw against hosts Gabon in their final group game on Sunday will see them progress to the last eight.