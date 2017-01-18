Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Nigeria | 18 January 2017 22:00 CET

Cameroon battle back to beat Guinea-Bissau

By AFP
Cameroon's defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui celebrates after scoring a goal on January 18, 2017. By GABRIEL BOUYS (AFP)
Cameroon's defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui celebrates after scoring a goal on January 18, 2017. By GABRIEL BOUYS (AFP)

Libreville (AFP) - Defender Michael Ngadeu smashed in the winning goal as Cameroon came from behind to beat minnows Guinea-Bissau 2-1 at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Guinea-Bissau had gone in front in the Group A game in Libreville when Piqueti produced a contender for goal of the tournament in the 13th minute.

But the Indomitable Lions, four-time winners of the continental trophy, produced two fine goals of their own to turn things around in the second period at the Stade de l'Amitie.

Sebastien Siani smashed in the equaliser just after the hour mark and Ngadeu emerged as the unlikely hero as he netted the decisive goal with 12 minutes remaining.

After a build-up marred by the refusal of several marquee names to come to Gabon, suddenly Cameroon know a draw against hosts Gabon in their final group game on Sunday will see them progress to the last eight.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Nigeria

A MAN WHO STAND FOR NOTHING WILL FALL FOR ANYTHING...
By: DON SKINNY@GARDEN CI
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img