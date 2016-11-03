Tunisian tourism income hit by jihadist attacks

Tunisian employees of the tourism industry shout slogans during a demostration to defend the sector in Tunis. By Khalil (AFP)

Tunis (AFP) - Income from Tunisia's tourism sector, hard-hit by jihadist attacks, fell eight percent in the first nine months of 2016 compared with the same period last year, according to official figures.

From January 1 to September 31, tourism firms took 1.8 billion dinars ($811 million, 730 million euros), against 1.97 billion the previous year, a fall of 8.4 percent, according to data published on the tourism ministry's website.

That is a drop of 34 percent on the first nine months of 2014, before two jihadist attacks that spelled disaster for the sector.

In March 2015, jihadist gunmen killed 21 tourists and a policeman at the National Bardo Museum in Tunis.

The following month, 30 Britons were among 38 foreign holidaymakers killed in a gun and grenade attack on a beach resort near the Tunisian city of Sousse.

Britain continues to advise its citizens against all but essential travel to most of Tunisia.

While the North African country has not faced a major attack for over a year, a recovery seems a long way off.

In early October, Tunisia celebrated the arrival of the first cruise ship since the Bardo attack.

The authorities say they expect a "gradual return" of tourists from January.

Before the 2011 revolution, tourism accounted for nearly 10 percent of Tunisia's gross domestic product. Today it accounts for less than seven percent.

The sector's current woes weigh heavily an economy that has struggled since the revolution that toppled former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.