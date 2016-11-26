South Africa rugby set for shake-up after 'profoundly disappointing season'

South Africa's Nizaam Carr and Steven Kitshoff (R) react to their loss after the rugby union test match against Wales November 26, 2016. By Geoff Caddick (AFP)

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) - No sooner had Wales beaten South Africa 27-13 in Cardiff to end a wretched 2016 for the Springboks then the president of SA Rugby announced plans for a review and governance overhaul.

Saturday's result, just South Africa's third defeat by Wales, saw the Springboks post an eighth loss in 12 Tests in 2016 -- their worst record for a full season since their return from apartheid-induced isolation.

This year also saw the twice world champions suffer their heaviest home loss of all time in going down 57-15 to New Zealand in Durban in October, while last week's 20-18 defeat by Italy in Florence was their first ever reverse at the hands of the Azzurri.

"It has been a profoundly disappointing season in terms of results and we are acutely aware that we have failed to live up to the Springboks' proud heritage,' said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

'We have collectively let down our supporters, our commercial partners and our broadcast partner, SuperSport. I would like to apologise to all our stakeholders for the disappointments we have all suffered this season."

This latest reverse added to the pressure on Springbok coach Allister Coetzee, who took over after last year's World Cup in England -- a tournament where the Springboks finished third but one they started with a shock loss to Japan in arguably rugby union's greatest upset.

However, Alexander said: "We will start by speaking to the coach and other team role players for their assessment and to provide our feedback.



South Africa's players line up to sing the national anthem ahead of the rugby union test match against Wales November 26, 2016

'We are all feeling very raw and let down and it would be easy to make knee-jerk decisions. But we must resist that."

Significantly, Alexander said the policy of letting overseas players be available for Test selection would be up for debate, with a proposal to let private investors take stakes in South Africa's Super Rugby franchises.

There are some 300-400 South African players currently with overseas clubs.

World champions New Zealand effectively refuse to select overseas-based players while England, second behind the All Blacks in the world rankings, only do so in "exceptional circumstances".

The aim in both cases is to maintain the standard of domestic rugby while at the same time allowing the national coach as much access as possible to his Test match players.

"We must critically review our selection policy relating to overseas-based players," said Alexander.

'We've seen an unusually high number of injuries to key players this year, and we've lost many experienced Test players to overseas clubs, both of which have had major repercussions for the Springboks. We have to find ways to manage these challenges."

Coetzee, speaking at a post-match news conference, said a shake-up was needed.

"I think it is a very difficult time for us as management, staff and players," he said.

"We obviously live in a country where results are important for the national team and I am definitely not proud about the way this season has gone -- it's way below what is expected of the Springbok team.



South Africa's head coach Allister Coetzee is pictured on the pitch ahead of the rugby union test match between Wales and South Africa November 26, 2016

"But hopefully it's the start of a greater time and place to get SA Rugby back on track again -- not fix the cracks but make sure we fix it from the core.

"Our Under-20s this year have underperformed and lost by big margins against Argentina.

"So it is the right time to start working together and fix things in South African rugby."