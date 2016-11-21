Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
At least four dead in car bombing in Libya's Benghazi

By AFP
Benghazi, birthplace of Libya's 2011 revolution which toppled longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi, has been the scene of daily clashes for the past two years. By Abdullah Doma (AFP/File)
Benghazi (Libya) (AFP) - A car bomb attack near a hospital in Libya's second city of Benghazi killed at least four people and wounded 13 others on Monday, a medical source said.

The source, asking not to be named, said the attack took place in front of the coastal city's Al-Jalaa hospital and he warned that the death toll could rise.

It was not immediately clear if the attack was a suicide bombing, said an officer in Libya's special forces, Mohamed al-Jali.

Benghazi, birthplace of Libya's 2011 revolution which toppled longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi, has been the scene of daily clashes for the past two years between armed forces of Marshal Khalifa Haftar and jihadists holding onto pockets of the city.

Five years after the revolution, the country is embroiled in violence and political chaos as militias and two rival administrations vie for power.

