Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Gambia | 21 December 2016 13:20 CET

Gambia president again refuses to step down

By AFP
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh. By ISSOUF SANOGO (AFP/File)
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh. By ISSOUF SANOGO (AFP/File)

Banjul (Gambia) (AFP) - Defeated Gambian President Yahya Jammeh insisted Wednesday he would not leave office at the end of his mandate in January until a court rules on his challenge to the outcome of this month's election.

Jammeh, who has been in power in the west African country for 22 years, has rejected the victory of opposition candidate Adama Barrow in the December 1 vote.

"Unless the court decides the case, there will be no inauguration (of Barrow) on the 19 January," said Jammeh, who had initially conceded defeat but then lodged a complaint with the Supreme Court to overturn the result.

"What we are asking for is not for the IEC (Independent Election Commission) to declare me the winner, I cannot do that," he said in a lengthy television address.

"Justice must be done and the only way justice can be done is to reorganise the election so that every Gambian votes. That's the only way we can resolve the matter peacefully and fairly."

He also took aim at the regional ECOWAS bloc which has called on Jammeh to accept the results, saying: "My rights cannot be violated and intimidated to a point where I succumb to blackmail."

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Gambia

We got a live to life so stay alive think of tomorrow and forget the past.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img