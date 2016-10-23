South African football legend Tovey leaves hospital

Neil Tovey celebrates with Nelson Mandela in 1996 after South Africa won the Africa Nations Cup. By Mykel Nicolaou (AFP)

Johannesburg (AFP) - South African legend Neil Tovey left hospital Sunday a week after suffering a heart attack, the national football association said.

The only white to captain an Africa Cup of Nations-winning team collapsed last Sunday in Indian Ocean city Durban while training for a charity cycle race.

It was the second health scare for the 54-year-old after suffering cardiac arrest last year while playing squash.

Tovey skippered hosts South Africa to the 1996 Cup of Nations title, with the 2-0 final victory over Tunisia watched by an 80,000 crowd that included then state president Nelson Mandela.

He represented Bafana Bafana (The Boys) 52 times, 29 as captain.

The centre-back spent most of his playing career with Kaizer Chiefs, one of the most successful and popular South African football clubs.

He later coached several top-flight sides, steered Mamelodi Sundowns to the 2005-2006 league title, and is now the national technical director of football.