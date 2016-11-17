Habana back as battered 'Boks seek Italy redemption

South Africa's winger Bryan Habana has made 123 international appearances since making his Test debut in 2004. By Patrick Hamilton (AFP)

Florence (Italy) (AFP) - Toulon wing Bryan Habana has been handed the chance to target the all-time record of Test tries after being recalled to South Africa's starting XV for their second November international against Italy.

Habana, forced off with injury in a recent battering by the New Zealand All Blacks, watched from the sidelines last week as the embattled Springboks suffered their first defeat by England in a decade.

But the 33-year-old, who is only three tries short of retired Japan wing Daisuke Ohata's 69-try tally, was one of only two changes made by South Africa coach Allister Coetzee ahead of Saturday's Test in Florence.

Coetzee is under huge pressure to get the 'Boks, who have lost five of their last six Tests, back to winning ways although he underlined the need for "continuity".

As a result, Habana replaces JP Pietersen while on-form again Nizaam Carr replaces Willem Alberts, who moves to openside flanker, at blindside.

"Continuity is the key thing for me," Coetzee told media at the team hotel in Florence.

"I know we don't get the results but there's progress in the way we want to play and understanding what we want to achieve as a team.

"Therefore I've kept the same combinations. Only Bryan has come back. He's trained really well this week and he comes in in place of JP (Pietersen), which is the only change at the back.

"Nizaam Carr, with his performance off the bench last week I was really pleased, so he moves to six and Willem to seven."

Coetzee also made three changes on the bench, with Trevor Nyakane, Teboho Mohoje and Elton Jantjies included in the matchday squad.

"These are necessary for us this week in terms of rotation and to bring back energy and impact in the last 20 minutes of our game," added Coetzee.

"It's going to be a tough game. Don't look at the score against New Zealand. They (Italy) were breached ten times but they've kept their shape really well in defence, so we will have to work hard to break that defence down."

South Africa starting XV for a November test against Italy at Florence's Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday (1400 GMT):

Willie le Roux; Ruan Combrinck, Francois Venter, Damian de Allende, Bryan Habana; Patrick Lambie, Rudy Paige; Warren Whiteley, Willem Alberts, Nizaam Carr; Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit; Vincent Koch, Adriaan Strauss (capt), Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Franco Mostert, Teboho Mohoje, Faf de Klerk, Elton Jantjies, Johan Goosen

Coach: Allister Coetzee (RSA)