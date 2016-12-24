Tunisia arrests nephew, two others linked to Berlin suspect: ministry

Tunisian Anis Amri, 24, is believed to have hijacked a truck and used it to mow down holiday revellers at a Berlin Christmas market. By (BKA/AFP/File)

Tunis (AFP) - Tunisia arrested the nephew of the suspected Berlin truck attacker and two other jihadist suspects who are "connected" to the assailant Anis Amri, the interior ministry said Saturday.

A statement said that the three suspects were members of a "terrorist cell... connected to the terrorist Anis Amri who carried out the terrorist attack in Berlin". They were arrested on Friday.