South Africa stretch lead in first Sri Lanka Test

Port Elizabeth (South Africa) (AFP) - Vernon Philander completed a five-wicket haul before South Africa stretched their lead on the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at St George's Park on Wednesday.

South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 205, with Philander taking five for 45, to take a first innings lead of 81 runs.

When bad light, followed by a rain shower, brought an early lunch, South Africa were 39 for no wicket in their second innings, an overall lead of 120.

Philander struck twice in the first over of the day after Sri Lanka resumed at 181 for seven. His first ball was a perfect out-swinger which Dhananya de Silva edged to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

De Silva had batted impressively to make 43 on Tuesday but Philander made the ball deviate just enough to catch the edge as De Silva played back defensively.

Suranga Lakmal hit a boundary but then chipped the final ball of the over to Kyle Abbott at mid-on. It was the 11th five-wicket haul of Philander's Test career.

Dumantha Chameera and Nuwan Pradeep added 20 for the last wicket before Chameera edged Abbott to Hashim Amla at first slip after making a Test-best 19. Abbott finished with three for 63.

South African opening batsman Stephen Cook edged the first ball of the second innings from Lakmal between third slip and gully for four. But he and Dean Elgar were seldom troubled after that as they improved their side's lead before the stoppage.