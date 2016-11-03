Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
South Africa | 3 November 2016 04:20 CET

South Africa win toss and bat in Perth Test

By AFP
South African captain Faf du Plessis plays a shot to score a century during the One Day International against Australia in Johannesburg. By Gianluigi Guercia (AFP/File)
Perth (Australia) (AFP) - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the first Test at Perth on Thursday.

The visitors elected to leave out tall fast bowler Morne Morkel in the first match of the three-Test series, instead promoting emerging spinner Keshav Maharaj for his debut.

Australia omitted uncapped fast bowler Joe Mennie, with veteran Peter Siddle returning to the side.

The Proteas thrashed Australia 5-0 in their recent one-day series, but the Australians have been boosted by the return to fitness of bowling spearhead Mitchell Starc.

South Africa have never lost a Test in Perth and are desperate to improve their recent record away from home, while the Australians are keen to rebound from a 3-0 away loss to Sri Lanka in its most recent Test series.

Teams:

Australia: Steven Smith (capt), David Warner, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, JP Duminy, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj.

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Nigel Llong (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

