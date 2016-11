Australian wicketkeeper Peter Nevill (C) watches as South Africa's Vernon Philander plays a shot on day four of their first Test match, in Perth, on November 6, 2016. By Greg Wood (AFP)

Perth (Australia) (AFP) - South Africa set Australia 539 to win on the fourth day of the first Test at the WACA Ground in Perth on Sunday.

The visitors declared their second innings at 540 for eight when Vernon Philander was dismissed for 73.

JP Duminy and Dean Elgar both scored centuries.