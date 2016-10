South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan delivers his budget address to parliament in Cape Town on February 24, 2016. By Mike Hutchings (Pool/AFP/File)

Pretoria (AFP) - South Africa's top prosecutor on Monday announced that fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his co-accused would be dropped.

Shaun Abrahams said he forsees difficulties in proving the charges that have caused divisions within the ruling party.