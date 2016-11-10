Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
South Africa | 10 November 2016

South Africa's Francois Venter to make debut against England

By AFP
South Africa's Francois Venter (C) was just one of five survivors from the team that drew 31-31 in the non-cap clash with the Barbarians. By William West (AFP/File)
London (AFP) - South Africa's Francois Venter has been picked to make his Test debut against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The outside centre was just one of five survivors from the team that drew 31-31 in the non-cap clash with the Barbarians at Wembley last weekend to make it into the Test side named Thursday by Springboks coach Allister Coetzee for South Africa's opening end-of-year international.

The others were fly-half Pat Lambie, scrum-half Rudy Paige, flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and prop Tendai Mtawarira.

South Africa have not lost to England since 2006, a run spanning 12 Tests.

South Africa (15-1)

Willie le Roux; Ruan Combrinck, Francois Venter, Damian de Allende, JP Pietersen; Patrick Lambie, Rudy Paige; Warren Whiteley, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willem Alberts; Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Vincent Koch, Adriaan Strauss (capt), Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff, Lourens Adriaanse, Franco Mostert, Nizaam Carr, Faf de Klerk, Johan Goosen, Lionel Mapoe

