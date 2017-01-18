African troops on standby as Gambia deadline looms

President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia has steadfastly refused to leave office, prompting west African states to up the pressure on him after weeks of failed diplomacy. By ISSOUF SANOGO (AFP/File)

Banjul (Gambia) (AFP) - Senegalese troops backed by other African forces were on standby to move into Gambia late Wednesday, as President Yahya Jammeh was given a midnight deadline to stand down or face military action.

Nigeria sent troops and fighter jets to Senegal, whose own forces massed on the Gambian border, awaiting the outcome of last-ditch attempts including by Mauritania to defuse the political crisis peacefully.

Jammeh's mandate was due to end at midnight (local and GMT) but he has steadfastly refused to leave office despite losing elections last month, prompting west African states to ramp up pressure on him after weeks of failed diplomacy.

Unsuccessful attempts by the 15-nation Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) led Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz to fly into Banjul at the 11th hour for a final round of talks.

Mauritania is not part of ECOWAS and diplomats have previously reached out to the conservative desert nation in hopes of brokering an asylum deal with Jammeh.



He has just hours to broker an agreement before Senegal's army declared it would enter Gambian territory to remove the president by force.

"Our troops are on alert... The ultimatum takes effect at midnight," when Jammeh's mandate is due to expire, Senegal army spokesman Colonel Abdou Ndiaye told AFP ahead of the deadline.

"If a political solution fails, we will engage" in operations in The Gambia, he said, confirming that Senegalese troops were heading to the border.

Jammeh lost the poll to outsider Adama Barrow, who is currently sheltering in Senegal. In New York on Wednesday, its government requested United Nations support for regional action against the long-time president.

The Nigerian Air Force said it had deployed 200 soldiers and air assets -- including fighter jets, transport aircraft and a helicopter -- to Senegal as part of a regional force geared at enforcing Barrow's election victory.

"The deployment is also to forestall hostilities or breakdown of law and order that may result from the current political impasse in The Gambia," it added in a statement.

Barrow and his team maintain his inauguration will go ahead on Thursday on Gambian soil, and his spokesman said late Wednesday "we do not feel any threat" from Senegalese troops on the ground.

State of emergency



James Gomez, the inauguration's head organiser who spoke with Barrow twice on Tuesday, said plans for the transfer of power in a huge stadium outside the capital were now cancelled.

The 51-year-old Gambian leader announced a state of emergency on Tuesday, saying it was necessary because of interference from foreign powers in the country's December 1 election, but the declaration has had little effect on attempts to remove him.

Under the Gambian constitution a state of emergency lasts up to 90 days if the national assembly confirms it -- which the legislature did late Tuesday.

The country's vice-president Isatou Njie-Saidy resigned Wednesday, family sources said, along with environment minister Pa Ousman Jarju, the latest in a mass string of cabinet members deserting Jammeh's government.

Tourist disappointment

As tensions rose, Britain and the Netherlands issued travel advisory warnings, with around 1,000 British tourists expected to leave on special flights on Wednesday alone.



Tourists streamed out of the country, leaving the small airport near Banjul struggling to handle extra flights.

Brian and Yvonne Souch, from Witney in southern England, told AFP they were unaware of the potential risk of flying to the country 10 days ago and felt tour company Thomas Cook should have kept them better informed.

"We didn't know anything until we came down for breakfast," Souch said, sitting in shorts and sleeveless T-shirt in the lobby of a hotel in the Kololi tourist strip as he awaited a bus to the airport.

Thomas Cook said additional flights into Banjul airport would bring home 1,000 package holidaymakers, followed by up 2,500 more at the "earliest possible flight availability".

Holidaymakers were told that Thomas Cook flights would cease in a few days time, leaving them at risk of being stranded.

The Dutch travel firm TUI Nederland told AFP on Tuesday it would repatriate "about 800" clients.

Some were unfazed by the news as the state of emergency, however, as their countries had not issued travel alerts.

"We have over two weeks left and we are staying," said Mariann Lundvall, who flew into Banjul to escape Finland's freezing winter.

The panic caused by the state of emergency could prove financially devastating -- experts say up to 20 percent of the economy comes from tourism.

Gambians were taking precautions and stocking up on food and supplies in the few shops that remained open in districts near the capital, with roads quiet and street hawkers notably absent.

A source told AFP that patients at Banjul's Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, which sits opposite Jammeh's seat of power, were removed for security reasons. Only those in intensive care remained.