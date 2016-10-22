Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Africa | 22 October 2016 20:30 CET

Somali pirates free 26 hostages held for nearly 5 years: mediators

By AFP
The Naham 3 was pirated on March 26, 2013 with 28 hostages on board. By (EU NAVFOR/AFP/File)
The Naham 3 was pirated on March 26, 2013 with 28 hostages on board. By (EU NAVFOR/AFP/File)

Nairobi (AFP) - Pirates in Somalia have released 26 Asian hostages held captive for nearly five years after their fishing vessel was hijacked, negotiators said Saturday.

"We are very pleased to announce the release of the Naham 3 crew early this morning. They are currently in the safe hands of the Galmudug authorities and will be repatriated using a UN Humanitarian flight shortly and then on to their home countries," said John Steed, the Coordinator of the Hostage Support Partners (HSP) who helped negotiate their release.

