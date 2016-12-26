South Africa bat in first Test against Sri Lanka

Port Elizabeth (South Africa) (AFP) - South Africa won the toss and decided to bat on the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at St George's Park on Monday.

Both teams are coming off wins in their most recent two series -- South Africa beat New Zealand at home in August and Australia away in November, while Sri Lanka beat Australia at home in July and August and Zimbabwe away in November.

But Sri Lanka have a poor record in South Africa, with just one win against eight defeats in 10 previous Test matches.

The pitch had a good covering of grass and was expected to give some early assistance to the bowlers before becoming a good batting pitch.

Teams

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Kagiso Rabada

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wkt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera.

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)