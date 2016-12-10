The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sudan | 10 December 2016 20:20 CET

UN Security Council demands Gambia's Jammeh hand over power

By AFP
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, seen in 2014, rejected his election defeat only a week after conceding to opponent President-elect Adama Barrow. By ISSOUF SANOGO (AFP/File)
United Nations (United States) (AFP) - The UN Security Council on Saturday demanded that Gambia's leader Yahya Jammeh hand over power to the president-elect after he rejected the election results in a dramatic political U-turn.

In a unanimous statement, the 15 council members called on Jammeh to "respect the choice of the sovereign people of The Gambia, as he did on December 2 2016, and to transfer, without condition and undue delay, power to the President-elect, Mr Adama Barrow."

Sudan

Let us be exactly what we are, NO inflated educational qualifications, . Be who u are
By: Adwoa Ayamba
