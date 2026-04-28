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“You are warrior of development, not war”- Buipewura christens BOSTenergies MD

  Tue, 28 Apr 2026
General News “You are warrior of development, not war”- Buipewura christens BOSTenergies MD
TUE, 28 APR 2026

The Buipewura Jinapor II, Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area, has described the Managing Director of BOSTenergies, Mr. Afetsi Awoonor, as a “warrior of development, not war”.

That, he said, was for his commitment to transforming Buipe through strategic investments and community-focused initiatives.

The Buipewura said this during a courtesy call on the Managing Director and Management Team of BOSTenergies at the Company's Head Office in Accra.

Addressing Mr. Awoonor, he said, “In our tradition, we celebrate warriors. But the warriors of today do not carry spears. They carry development. You, Mr. Awoonor, are a warrior of development, not war. The people of Buipe see what you are doing, and we are grateful.”

The Buipewura commended BOSTenergies for its continuous presence in Buipe, noting that the Buipe Depot had become more than a petroleum facility — it has become a source of livelihood for many families.

He praised the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility record in the area, citing job creation for the youth, scholarships for students, and the construction of community centres.

Responding, Mr. Afetsi Awoonor expressed humility at the Chief's words and reaffirmed BOSTenergies' long-term commitment to Buipe.

He stressed that Buipe remains strategic to Ghana's fuel security and announced two major upcoming projects which include a plan to establish a 'Savelugu Training Centre': A new technical training centre to be established in Savelugu to equip young people from Buipe, across Ghana, and neighbouring countries with skills in logistics, petroleum operations, and allied fields.

He also mentioned plans to build a modern Depot Truck Park in Buipe which will commence this year to improve safety, reduce congestion, and create additional economic activity in the area.

The Managing Director assured the Buipewura that more development interventions were underway, and BOST Energy will continue to work closely with the Buipe Traditional Council to align its operations with the needs of the community.

The Buipewura Jinapor II pledged the unwavering support of the Traditional Council to BOSTenergies, adding that “where there is peace and development, there will always be partnership.”

GNA

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