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Aboakyer festival: Let's be reminded of deep ancestral connection that guides our steps to move forward with unity – Afenyo-Markin

  Tue, 28 Apr 2026
Chieftaincy, Tradition and Culture Member of Parliament for Effutu and Minority Leader, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin
TUE, 28 APR 2026
Member of Parliament for Effutu and Minority Leader, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Member of Parliament for Effutu and Minority Leader, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called on constituents, particularly the youth, to play an active role in advancing development in the area while preserving their cultural heritage.

“We stand at a critical historical intersection where culture must evolve from symbolic inheritance into a functional system of development and identity formation,” he stated.

In a message issued from Winneba ahead of the Aboakyer Festival, celebrated in the first week of May, he urged residents to adopt a renewed sense of cultural responsibility to sustain and expand the legacy of Effutu Oma.

He emphasised that the festival is not merely a traditional event but a dynamic force that shapes present realities and future aspirations. He pointed to its spiritual importance, particularly the symbolic capture of the live bushbuck, which represents courage, identity and continuity.

“As we prepare… we are reminded of the deep ancestral connection that guides our steps to move forward with unity, reverence and discipline,” he said.

Osahen Afenyo-Markin extended greetings to the people of Effutu, describing the festival as a repository of identity, resistance, continuity and shared memory. He noted that it goes beyond celebration, functioning as a system of knowledge transmitted through rituals, storytelling and community participation.

He further highlighted the role of cultural institutions as informal governance structures that promote discipline, unity and social cohesion beyond formal political systems.

According to him, cultural preservation must be integrated into broader development strategies and identity formation. “Culture is not merely an inherited asset… it is a living institutional system that shapes values, influences behaviour and determines development,” he said.

He stressed that safeguarding cultural heritage should be a collective responsibility involving both traditional authorities and the wider community.

Osahen Afenyo-Markin also called for a shift from routine participation to meaningful engagement, urging residents to use the festival as a platform for innovation and development.

“As we celebrate, let us reaffirm that our heritage must inspire innovation; our traditions must drive development; our identity must strengthen unity; and our culture must generate opportunity,” he said.

He encouraged the people of Effutu to ensure the festival becomes a moment of renewal, unity and purposeful development, while positioning the area as a model for cultural-led growth.

“Long live Effutu Oma, long live the Aboakyer Festival, and may our cultural heritage remain a living force for development, unity and prosperity,” he concluded.

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