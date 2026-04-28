ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Current power situation not ‘dumsor’ — Hopeson Adorye

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Current power situation not ‘dumsor’ — Hopeson Adorye
TUE, 28 APR 2026 3

The Director of Field Operations for the United Party (UP), Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, has said the current electricity challenges facing the country cannot be described as “dumsor”.

His comments come amid intermittent power disruptions recorded over the past two weeks, which have affected households, businesses and public institutions.

The outages were initially linked to ongoing transformer upgrade works by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

However, the situation was compounded by a fire outbreak at a Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) power control centre, leading to a loss of about 1,000 megawatts from the national grid.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, April 28, Mr. Adorye argued that the current situation differs from the prolonged and unpredictable outages previously described as dumsor.

“You can’t say this situation is dumsor,” he said.

He explained that the ongoing disruptions are largely due to maintenance and replacement works on ageing infrastructure rather than a generation shortfall.

“The term dumsor came when outages were unpredictable… sometimes you could be without light for two or three days,” he noted.

According to the UP official, the ongoing transformer replacement works make temporary outages unavoidable, since power must be switched off during the maintenance process.

He further noted that the current challenges reflect efforts to stabilise the power system rather than a collapse in supply.

Mr. Adorye stressed that he supports the ongoing interventions because they are necessary to improve long-term electricity reliability in the country.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Agyenco | 4/28/2026 1:36:44 PM

Look who is talking. A failed and disillusioned opportunist who is looking for grumbles falling off from the table of John Mahama. Shameless “follow follow”

Comments3
Top Stories

20 minutes ago

A file photo VIP Jeoun petitions police, NRSA to sanction drivers of broken-down vehicles lin...

20 minutes ago

Verify residence permits before renting to foreigners — GIS warns landlords Verify residence permits before renting to foreigners — GIS warns landlords

28 minutes ago

The Israeli-US war on Iran has sent jet fuel prices skyrocketing. By Kola SULAIMON (AFP) Nigerian airlines avert shutdown as Mideast war hikes fuel prices

33 minutes ago

Cedi ends April 2026 selling at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG interbank Cedi ends April 2026 selling at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG interb...

50 minutes ago

Gov’t behind Angel Maxine’s attack on me due to my anti-gay bill comments — Ntim Fordjour cries Gov’t behind Angel Maxine’s attack on me due to my anti-gay bill comments — Ntim...

53 minutes ago

Government has deceived law students with u-turn on entrance exams — Ekow Assafuah Government has deceived law students with u-turn on entrance exams — Ekow Assafu...

1 hour ago

REUTERS - Jonathan Ernst Trump says US may cut troops in Germany as Iran row rages

1 hour ago

Elder David Bobie Peter arrested by NAIMOS Taskforce NAIMOS arrests church elder over illegal mining at Asante Akyem Morso

1 hour ago

2026 closed fishing season begins July 1 — Fisheries Ministry 2026 closed fishing season begins July 1 — Fisheries Ministry

1 hour ago

Ghana Health Service investigates maternal death at Kasoa facility amid ‘no bed’ claims Ghana Health Service investigates maternal death at Kasoa facility amid ‘no bed’...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line