Current power situation not ‘dumsor’ — Hopeson Adorye

The Director of Field Operations for the United Party (UP), Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, has said the current electricity challenges facing the country cannot be described as “dumsor”.

His comments come amid intermittent power disruptions recorded over the past two weeks, which have affected households, businesses and public institutions.

The outages were initially linked to ongoing transformer upgrade works by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

However, the situation was compounded by a fire outbreak at a Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) power control centre, leading to a loss of about 1,000 megawatts from the national grid.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, April 28, Mr. Adorye argued that the current situation differs from the prolonged and unpredictable outages previously described as dumsor.

“You can’t say this situation is dumsor,” he said.

He explained that the ongoing disruptions are largely due to maintenance and replacement works on ageing infrastructure rather than a generation shortfall.

“The term dumsor came when outages were unpredictable… sometimes you could be without light for two or three days,” he noted.

According to the UP official, the ongoing transformer replacement works make temporary outages unavoidable, since power must be switched off during the maintenance process.

He further noted that the current challenges reflect efforts to stabilise the power system rather than a collapse in supply.

Mr. Adorye stressed that he supports the ongoing interventions because they are necessary to improve long-term electricity reliability in the country.