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Ghana's education must deliver behavior change, not just certificates - Anis Haffar

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Founder of the GATE Institute, Anis Haffar
TUE, 28 APR 2026
Founder of the GATE Institute, Anis Haffar

Founder of the GATE Institute, Anis Haffar, has observed that Ghana’s education system has failed to deliver behavioural change.

According to him, the country’s curriculum is largely structured to make students pass examinations and acquire certificates, with little emphasis on transforming attitudes and practical skills.

Speaking as guest speaker at the 25th convocation of BlueCrest College in Accra on Saturday, April 25, Mr. Haffar stressed that education must move beyond theoretical knowledge to practical application that impacts society.

“Today, what I’m saying is this, education must advance from mere knowledge acquisition of old to actionable objectives,” he stated.

The educationist explained that while academic success remains important, it should not be the ultimate goal of education.

“Degrees… are merely potentials. They are not accomplishments. The bona fide, measurable, desirable accomplishments are exactly what you do with the degrees,” he added.

Mr. Haffar urged graduates to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship by identifying problems in society and developing practical solutions.

He also challenged them to make better use of digital platforms to acquire relevant skills rather than for mere entertainment.

The GATE Institute founder noted that the 21st century presents both challenges and opportunities, stressing that graduates must position themselves to take advantage of the evolving global landscape.

He further encouraged lifelong learning, curiosity and resilience, noting that these are critical to personal growth and national development.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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