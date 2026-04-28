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Circuit Court remands fugitive over alleged stealing, assault on elderly woman

  Tue, 28 Apr 2026
Crime & Punishment Circuit Court remands fugitive over alleged stealing, assault on elderly woman
TUE, 28 APR 2026

The Amasaman Circuit Court has remanded an 18-year-old fugitive accused of participating in a series of thefts at Korleman in the Ga West Municipality, during which an elderly woman was allegedly assaulted.

Haruna Tahiru Mohammed, a tiler, also known as “Star Boy,” is facing charges of conspiracy, unlawful entry, stealing, and assault.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and is expected to reappear before the court on May 7, 2026.

His alleged accomplice, Liassidji Kofi Godwin, has already been convicted and is currently serving a 13-year prison sentence.

Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah told the court, presided over by Ms Susanna Nyakotey, that the complainant, Mr Geoffrey Akpabli, a businessman, lives at Koleman near Amasaman. Mohammed also resided in the same area.

The prosecution said on November 10, 2024, the complainant and his wife left home for church, leaving behind their 68-year-old grandmother, Elizabeth Ntem.

At about 1000 hours, the accused persons allegedly entered the house with the intention to steal.

They were said to have restrained the elderly woman, wrapped a cloth around her mobile phone, inserted it into her mouth, and warned her to remain silent.

The court heard that the accused persons then ransacked the complainant's room and allegedly stole a Lenovo laptop valued at GH¢4,000, an Acer tablet phone valued at GH¢2,500, a pump-action gun valued at GH¢12,000, cash amounting to GH¢5,600, and quantities of baby food, whose value is yet to be determined.

Prosecution said the two further entered the room of a neighbour, Christian Agbetor, and allegedly stole GH¢10,300 in cash before fleeing.

Residents in the area, upon hearing of the incident, pursued the suspects and arrested Godwin, while Mohammed allegedly escaped.

The elderly woman later identified Godwin as one of the attackers.

Some of the stolen items, including the Lenovo laptop and Acer tablet, were recovered from Godwin's sleeping place at Koleman and handed over to the police at Amasaman.

Other stolen items were later retrieved in a bag, excluding the cash and the pump-action gun.

During investigations, Godwin denied the offences but allegedly named Mohammed as his accomplice.

Godwin was subsequently prosecuted and sentenced to 13 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Police said Mohammed was later spotted at Koleman on April 13, 2026, arrested by the complainant with the help of residents, and handed over to the police.

Investigations were ongoing, prosecution said.

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