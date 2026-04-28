Ghana to host 2027 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations - GFA President

Ghana has secured the rights to host the 2027 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has confirmed.

Mr Okraku, who is also the second Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), in a social media post, confirmed Ghana’s hosting rights for the continent's top youth teams for the tournament.

The 2027 edition is expected to further enhance Ghana's reputation as a reliable host for major continental and global football events.

Ghana has a strong pedigree in youth football and remains one of the most successful nations in the history of the competition.

The Black Satellites have won the U-20 AFCON four times, in 1993, 1999, 2009 and 2021, and they famously lifted the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009, becoming the first African country to achieve the feat.

Over the years, Ghana's youth teams have produced several players who later starred for the senior national side, the Black Stars, reinforcing the country's reputation as a breeding ground for elite football talent.

Renovations across various stadia are expected to commence as Ghana prepares to host a major football event that would boost youth development and provide economic benefits.

GNA