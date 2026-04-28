National Security demolishes properties at Afienya to pave way for road construction on N2 corridor

A joint national security taskforce has carried out a demolition exercise along the N2 corridor from the Ashaiman Roundabout to Afienya to pave way for a major road construction project aimed at easing traffic congestion on that stretch.

The exercise, which began at dawn on Thursday and continued through to Sunday in phases, saw the removal of structures situated within the designated road reservation.

Mr Richard Jakpa, the National Security Coordinator who led the operation, told the media during the exercise that the move was necessary to clear encroached portions of the road to allow construction works to proceed.

Mr Jakpa explained that the project formed part of broader efforts to improve road infrastructure and reduce traffic congestion along the busy N2 corridor, which serves as a major route linking Accra to other parts of the country.

He further noted that affected persons had been given ample notice to vacate the area to facilitate the project, but many failed to comply with the directive.

“We gave enough time for all affected persons to relocate to enable contractors to move to the site, but some did not heed the directive, hence the need to enforce the demolition,” he said.

He stressed that national development required difficult decisions, adding that road construction remained a key component of economic growth and urban mobility, saying that the country must develop and that infrastructure such as roads was critical to that development and that Ghanaians must support efforts aimed at improving Ghana's transport systems.

Meanwhile, some affected persons who spoke to the GNA expressed mixed reactions to the exercise

While a section of them acknowledged that they had been duly informed and supported by the action by authorities, others strongly disagreed, claiming their property were not part of the demarcated areas initially earmarked for demolition.

They alleged that their buildings had been wrongfully destroyed, resulting in significant financial losses running into millions of cedis.

“We were told our structures were not within the affected zone, so this came as a shock. We have lost everything,” one affected resident, who gave his name as Mr Sasu, lamented.

However, another resident said authorities informed them earlier, so they were prepared, stating that “though painful, it is for a good cause”.

The GNA observed that buildings numbering over a thousand along both sides of the N2 corridor from the Ashaiman Roundabout to Afienya were demolished during the exercise.

Among the affected structures was the KAMSBEG Zonal Council office of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA).

The demolition is expected to clear the right of way for contractors to proceed seamlessly.

GNA