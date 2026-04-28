Pentecost Pastor expresses concern over rising divorce cases

Pastor Bright Amankwah, the District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Dawhenya, has called on married couples to prioritise their spouses and uphold the biblical principles of marriage to help curb rising divorce cases in Ghana.

Pastor Amankwah expressed concern over increasing marital breakdowns, noting that statistics from the District Assemblies present an alarming situation of more than 50 per cent of marriages registered being dissolved annually.

He described the perception of divorce as an easy option during challenges as a distortion of the true meaning of marriage.

According to him, marriage is not merely a cultural arrangement but a divine institution established by God.

It therefore should be guided by biblical principles rather than societal trends, he suggested.

Pastor Amankwah said: “God's original intent is for better or for worse, in health and in sickness, for richer or for poorer.”

He criticised emerging practices where some marriage vows are altered to emphasise only favourable conditions, stating that such approaches do not adequately prepare couples for the realities of marriage.

Pastor Amankwah underscored the importance of commitment, recounting the story of a man who cared for his wife for 38 years after she became wheelchair-bound following an accident shortly after their marriage.

He said the man's unwavering support, despite challenges including lack of intimacy, demonstrated the true meaning of marital vows.

The pastor further emphasised the need for emotional and psychological support within marriage, urging husbands to provide security and stability for their wives.

Drawing from the biblical account of Abigail and David in 1 Samuel 25, he noted that wisdom and support were essential in building a stable home.

“Prioritise your wife. When you do that, you are aligning with the original intent of marriage,” he said, encouraging men to be supportive even in domestic responsibilities.

Pastor Amankwah also rejected the notion that marriage was inherently polygamous, stressing that the biblical foundation of marriage was between one man and one woman.

He further urged couples to seek divine guidance in difficult times, noting that marriage served broader purposes, including building families, ensuring moral order, and leaving a lasting legacy.

GNA