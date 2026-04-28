UE/R: Chiana-Paga MP supports Paga–Nakolo road expansion with GH¢100,000 donation

The Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga, Nikyema Billa Alamzy, has donated GH¢100,000 towards the expansion and regraveling of the Paga–Nakolo road.

The donation was made today through a delegation led by the Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress at a brief ceremony held at the Nakolo Chief’s Palace. The funds are expected to support the operation of DRIP machines and provide feeding for their operators.

Receiving the cheque, the DRIP Coordinator assured stakeholders of his commitment to collaborate with the local committee to ensure quality work on the road. He also urged community members to rally behind the project to guarantee its successful execution.

The Chief of Nakolo and his people expressed deep appreciation to the MP for what they described as a timely intervention. They offered prayers for continued blessings upon him and expressed optimism about more developmental support for the area. The community further pledged its full support to ensure the project’s success.