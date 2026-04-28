ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UE/R: Chiana-Paga MP supports Paga–Nakolo road expansion with GH¢100,000 donation

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Regional News UE/R: Chiana-Paga MP supports Paga–Nakolo road expansion with GH¢100,000 donation
TUE, 28 APR 2026

The Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga, Nikyema Billa Alamzy, has donated GH¢100,000 towards the expansion and regraveling of the Paga–Nakolo road.

The donation was made today through a delegation led by the Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress at a brief ceremony held at the Nakolo Chief’s Palace. The funds are expected to support the operation of DRIP machines and provide feeding for their operators.

Receiving the cheque, the DRIP Coordinator assured stakeholders of his commitment to collaborate with the local committee to ensure quality work on the road. He also urged community members to rally behind the project to guarantee its successful execution.

The Chief of Nakolo and his people expressed deep appreciation to the MP for what they described as a timely intervention. They offered prayers for continued blessings upon him and expressed optimism about more developmental support for the area. The community further pledged its full support to ensure the project’s success.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Ekua Amoakoh Dumsor: Stop the ‘settings’ and focus on fixing the issue – Gov’t told

5 hours ago

Former Attorney-General and Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu The application did not disclose jurisdiction – Martin Amidu reacts to Quo Warra...

5 hours ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku “I will not blame Mahama for the power outages” – NPP's Kojo Nsafoa Poku

5 hours ago

My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women – Akon "My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women" – Akon

6 hours ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku Power outages: “Our weather is the reason our lights go off” – NPP’s Kojo Nsafoa...

6 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has visited the coastal community of Fuveme to assess damage caused by recent tidal waves V/R: “Help is coming” – Mahama tells Fuveme residents after tidal waves

6 hours ago

Former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah Former GIHOC Managing Director Maxwell Kofi Jumah detained by EOCO over financia...

7 hours ago

Mahama must engage South African President over xenophobic attacks — Minority Mahama must engage South African President over xenophobic attacks — Minority

7 hours ago

A file photo Noise pollution can cause cardiovascular diseases — EPA urges reduced exposure

7 hours ago

Current power outages due to technical issues, not dumsor — Abass Nurudeen Current power outages due to technical issues, not dumsor — Abass Nurudeen 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line