Gaps in malaria prevention persist despite declining cases in Ashanti Region – GHS warns

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has raised concerns about persistent gaps in malaria prevention, despite recording steady improvements in case reduction and treatment outcomes.

Speaking at a media briefing to mark World Malaria Day 2026, the Regional Director, Dr Fred Adomako-Boateng, said although progress has been made, critical challenges, particularly in preventive care, could undermine efforts toward malaria elimination if not urgently addressed.

He identified low coverage of intermittent preventive treatment in pregnancy as a key concern. Coverage increased from 49.2% in 2023 to 58.44% in 2025, but remains below national targets, leaving many pregnant women at risk.

Dr Adomako-Boateng also called for stronger community involvement in prevention, stressing the need for consistent use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets and improved sanitation to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

He cautioned against self-medication, noting that not all fevers are caused by malaria, and urged strict adherence to the test before treat policy to ensure accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Despite these concerns, the region has recorded notable progress in malaria control over the past three years. Data from the Ghana Health Service shows a decline in malaria-related hospital admissions across all age groups.

Admissions among children under five dropped from 27,846 in 2023 to 21,343 in 2025, while cases among persons aged five years and above declined from 70,311 to 57,886 over the same period.

The proportion of hospital admissions linked to malaria also fell significantly from 24.1% in 2023 to 15.67% in 2025, reducing pressure on health facilities.

Testing compliance has improved, with malaria testing rates for suspected cases rising from 97% to 99%, reflecting stronger adherence to national treatment guidelines.

Severe malaria cases have also declined, with very low fatality rates recorded, particularly among children under five.

Dr Adomako-Boateng emphasised that malaria control requires collective effort from individuals, households and communities.

He urged families to ensure that children and pregnant women sleep under insecticide-treated nets and encouraged early antenatal visits to allow pregnant women to complete the recommended preventive treatment.

He also called on communities to maintain clean environments by eliminating stagnant water, which serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

He concluded that while the region is making progress, sustained commitment and stronger prevention efforts are needed to achieve a malaria-free future.