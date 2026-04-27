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"Free SHS is no longer free” – Omanhene Kwabena Asante claims after paying GHS1,700 feeding fee

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
General News Omanhene Kwabena Asante
MON, 27 APR 2026 2
Omanhene Kwabena Asante

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Omanhene Kwabena Asante has stirred public debate over the state of the Free Senior High School policy, insisting that the programme is no longer truly free.

Speaking during a discussion on Asempa FM, the outspoken media personality revealed that he recently paid GHS1,700 for feeding, questioning the government’s continued description of the policy as “free.”

“Free SHS is no longer free. I paid 1,700 cedis for feeding just last weekend. The government should stop deceiving Ghanaians,” he stated.

The Free SHS initiative, introduced in 2017, has enabled hundreds of thousands of Ghanaian students to access secondary education. However, periodic concerns over funding, food supply, and implementation challenges have remained part of the national conversation.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 4/27/2026 10:30:53 PM

Akufo Addo is sitting somewhere boasting to have implemented free education in Ghana.

Comments2
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