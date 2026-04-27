Education minister orders withdrawal of GTEC letters on post-retirement contracts

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has directed the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to withdraw its recent letters on post-retirement contracts for academic senior members in public universities.

The letters, dated September 30 and October 1, 2025, halted several post-retirement contracts citing non-compliance with rules on staff staying in office beyond the compulsory retirement age.

The directed from the Education Minister, contained in a statement issued on Monday, April 27, follows engagements between the ministry and the leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) who has earlier raised concerns.

It also comes amid ongoing discussions on conditions of service for senior academics after retirement.

According to the ministry, the move is to allow broader consultations before any final policy direction is taken on the matter.

“This directive follows a meeting between the Honourable Minister for Education and the leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG),” the statement signed by Press Secretary to the Minister Hashim Mohammed, read in part.

It added that government is seeking consensus in managing the policy direction.

“The decision has been taken pending further consultations with relevant stakeholders to ensure that any policy direction in this regard reflects broad consensus, promotes institutional sustainability, and serves the best interests of Ghana's tertiary education sector,” it said.

The ministry further assured stakeholders of its commitment to an inclusive process in addressing issues affecting higher education, stressing that no final decision has been taken on the post-retirement arrangements.