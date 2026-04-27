Wings from the Neighborhood: The Remarkable Journey of Captain Shamsudeen Nasiru Kabomo

By a Proud Childhood Friend

There are people who grow up and go on to do extraordinary things, yet remain extraordinary in their ordinariness men and women who never forgot where they came from, even as the world unfolded beneath their wings. Captain Shamsudeen Nasiru Kabomo is one such person.

I knew him long before the cockpit. Long before the flight suits, the runways, and the vast blue skies of Nigeria. I knew him as a boy in the dusty yards, narrow paths, and shared laughter of the Low Cost Housing Authority at Dustin Reme. We grew up there together, a band of young souls with big dreams and modest means, not yet knowing what life had written for any of us.

A Legacy Written in the Family Name

To understand Shamsudeen Nasiru Kabomo, one must first understand the household from which he came because greatness, in his case, runs deep in the bloodline.

He is the first son of Alhaji Nasiru Kabomo, a man whose name resonates with authority, service, and honor across Bakori Local Government Area. Nasiru Kabomo was not merely a local government chairman he was, by the account of those who lived through his tenure, a super chairman. A man of the people.

A leader of rare quality whose administration left a mark on Bakori that history has not forgotten. In the entire history of Bakori Local Government chairmanship, the name Nasiru Kabomo stands in a class of its own.

To be the first son of such a man is both a privilege and a weight. It is an inheritance of expectation a call to carry the family name not just with pride, but with purpose. Shamsudeen Nasiru Kabomo answered that call, not in the political arena, but in the skies above Nigeria and beyond.

From Low Cost to High Skies

The Low Cost Housing Authority at Dustin Reme was, for many of us, a world unto itself. It was a place of community of shared water taps, evening football, and the kind of friendships forged only in childhood. Shamsudeen was part of the fabric of that life. He was inquisitive, driven, and possessed of a quiet resolve that, looking back, seemed always to be pointing him somewhere greater.

To watch a friend you played with as a child become a licensed aviator commanding aircraft across the skies of Nigeria and beyond is something that fills the chest with an indescribable pride. Not just pride in him, but in what our neighborhood, our upbringing, and our shared foundation produced.

The son of Bakori's most celebrated local chairman did not rest on the comfort of his father's legacy. He built his own thousands of feet above the ground.

The Brotherhood of Dustin Reme

No tribute to Shamsudeen would be complete without remembering the bonds that shaped those formative years. Among the circle of friends we called our own at the Low Cost Housing Authority stood one unforgettable figure Suleiman Rayyana, fondly and widely known as Babangida Rayyana.

Suleiman was the kind of friend that every neighborhood produces only once in a generation full of life, personality, and the sort of energy that made every gathering louder and every memory richer. He was woven into the very spirit of those days at Dustin Reme, inseparable from the laughter, the mischief, and the unspoken brotherhood that bound us all together.

To speak of Shamsudeen's story is to speak of Suleiman Rayyana too. Because those friendships raw, unfiltered, and built in the soil of a shared neighborhood was the invisible foundation beneath everything that followed. We were young men forged in the same place, at the same time, and the mark of that bond does not fade with years or distance.

Babangida Rayyana remains one of the unforgettable souls of those years. A name that brings a smile, a memory, and warmth that only those who were there can truly understand.

Taking Flight

Captain Kabomo's path to the cockpit was not handed to him. In a country where aviation training demands sacrifice, persistence, and extraordinary dedication, he earned every qualification, every flight hour, every stamp in his logbook. He navigated the rigorous demands of pilot training the relentless study of aeronautics, meteorology, navigation, and air law all the while carrying the spirit of Dustin Reme and the dignity of the Kabomo family name with him.

Today, he pilots aircraft across Nigerian airspace and on international routes, representing not just himself or his family, but every young person who ever looked up from those low-cost streets and dared to imagine a life among the clouds.

Two Kabomo Legacies One Proud Name

Bakori Local Government Area has produced many sons and daughters of note. But few families can lay claim to a legacy as layered and distinguished as the Kabomo family. On one side stands the father Nasiru Kabomo, the super chairman whose political leadership shaped a generation. On the other stands the son Captain Shamsudeen Nasiru Kabomo, whose wings have taken the family name to heights quite literally unreachable by road.

Between father and son, the Kabomo name tells a story of service one from the earth, one from the sky. Both devoted. Both remarkable.

A Symbol of What Is Possible

Nigeria's aviation sector is demanding and competitive. It takes men and women of exceptional caliber to earn the trust placed in a pilot's hands the lives of hundreds of passengers at 35,000 feet. Captain Shamsudeen Nasiru Kabomo has earned that trust.

But perhaps what makes his story even more powerful is not the altitude he reaches in the sky, but the depth of the roots from which he rose a father who led with honor, a neighborhood that built character, friends like Babangida Rayyana who colored those early years with joy, and a personal determination that refused to be grounded.

A Message to Old Friends and Young Dreamers

To those of us who shared those early years at Dustin Reme to Suleiman Rayyana and every soul who ran those streets with us his story is a reminder: greatness does not require a grand beginning. It requires grit, faith, and the courage to pursue something that others cannot yet see.

And to the young boys and girls in neighborhoods like ours, across Bakori, across Katsina State, across Nigeria look to Captain Kabomo. The first son of a super chairman who became a captain of the skies.

He took off from Dustin Reme. And he never stopped climbing.

With pride and deep admiration for a brother from the neighborhood son of a legend, and a legend in his own right. And with warmth for Babangida Rayyana and every friend who made those days worth remembering.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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